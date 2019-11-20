EXCLUSIVE!

Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Badass Benson Is Out in Full Force

  By
    &

Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 9:12 AM

There's an old saying Law & Order: SVU fans are very familiar with: Don't mess with Benson. Guest star Vincent Kartheiser of Mad Men fame learns all about that in the exclusive sneak peek above.

In the exclusive sneak peek of "Can't Be Held Accountable," the season 21 fall finale, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) confront millionaire CEO Steve Getz (Kartheiser) in the bathroom in an attempts to catch him off guard. The members of the elite squad waste no time questioning him—and slinging zingers.

"This is the men's room," he tells them.

"Well, we looked for you in the little girl's room, but they told us you were here," Benson snaps back.

Photos

How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

They're ready to bring him into the precinct (he says he's being harassed), and Getz asks if he can zip up before heading to the squad room. "Or do you want to do that for me, sweetheart?" he asks her.

"Hard pass. Wash your hands, sweetie," Benson instructs. Yep, Badass Benson is out in full force.

In the episode, Getz plays a CEO of a fitness empire who recruits underage models. When a cop (Nicholas Turturro, fans will remember him from "Part 33" and his interaction with Rollins), suspects his daughter is doing more than modeling, he calls the Special Victims Unit for help.

The episode also features Kat (new series regular Jamie Gray Hyder) disobeying Captain Benson's orders. Ice T and Peter Scanavino also star. Zuleikha Robinson and Amy Hargreaves round out the guest cast.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

