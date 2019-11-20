Julie Andrews Recalls Watching an "Adorable" Fake Orgy

Julie Andrews just talked about orgys. Now there's a sentence no one expected to read.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Wednesday, the living legend shared a story about a fake sex party she witnessed while on set for the 1979 film 10, directed by her late husband, Blake Edwards and co-starring Bo Derek and Dudley Moore.

The sexy topic came up when host Ellen DeGeneres asked Andrews what kind of wild Hollywood parties she and her husband attended in the past. As she said, "The two of you must have gone to, like, crazy parties in the '60s and '70s." Eh, not really. As the star shared, "No, we didn't, really. We didn't actually go out an awful lot, Ellen. But when we did, it wasn't too crazy."

As it turns out, the craziest party they attended was a fake! As Andrews explained, "There was one party that was actually manufactured for the movie 10. I think my character in 10 had to look through a telescope and see that my boyfriend—sweet Dudley Moore—was, in fact, invading a neighbor's house where they were having an orgy."