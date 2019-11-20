Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Reactions to Jonas Brothers’ 2020 Grammy Nomination

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 8:28 AM
We're suckers for a good J-Sisters moment.
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are super proud of their husbands after their Grammy nomination. On Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers' hit song "Sucker" was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys and the stars couldn't help but gush over their talented significant others on social media.
Sophie, who married Joe Jonas back in June, gave her husband an adorable shout-out on her Instagram stories. The Game of Thrones alum shared a screenshot of the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees—which include Ariana Grande and Social House's collab "Boyfriend," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' mega hit "Old Town Road," "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's fiery track "Señorita"—and circled the Jonas Brothers' name in neon pink ink. Showcasing her excitement, Sophie made sure to include tons of "Yas" GIFs.
For Priyanka's part, Mrs. Nick Jonas shared a short montage video of the JoBros recording the Grammy-nominated song to her Instagram and Twitter. "So proud of you @jonasbrothers," she wrote over the footage, tagging her hubby, brother-in-laws and the Recording Academy's official account.
Feeling excited about the nomination himself, Joe took to Twitter to share a sweet video of the band and their family and friends after they found out the news. "10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy," he wrote. "Thank you!"
Kevin Jonas chimed in on his Twitter, writing, "Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!"
Fellow JoBro Nick couldn't contain his excitement either. He tweeted, "We're Grammy nominated!!!!!" shortly after the nominees had been announced.
This is the Jonas Brothers' second time being honored at the coveted award show. Back in 2009, the trio were nominated for Best New Artist at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards. The "Cool" singers were up against then-newcomers Adele, Duffy, Lady Antebellum and Jazmine Sullivan and lost the big award to Adele.
See which other artists scored a 2020 Grammys nomination here.
