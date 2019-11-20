This Is Us Fans Will Have to Wait Until Season 5 for Flashforward Answers

This Is Us pulled a fast one on fans in the Thanksgiving-themed fall finale. When viewers assumed Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was lost in present day, it turned out the scenes of her memory loss-related big adventure was actually from nine months in the future on the Big Three's 40th birthday. Twist!

And because This Is Us always picks up a new season on the Big Three's birthdays, viewers won't get some answers they're craving until season five.

"Again, just keeping in mind that is their 40th birthday at the cabin that we flash-forward to, we have a history of every season starting with their next birthday. So that is all stuff we will be addressing in early season five," executive producer Isaac Aptaker told TVLine.