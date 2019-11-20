Lizzo, Lil Nas X and More Stars React to Their 2020 Grammy Nominations

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 6:42 AM
The nominees for the 2020 Grammys have been revealed!
On Wednesday morning, Alicia Keys, Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., as well as Bebe Rexha, announced the artists who are being honored for their work at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards. Keys is also set to return as host for the 2020 Grammys, scheduled for Jan. 26!
"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys previously said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish are among this year's nominees. Lizzo and Eilish are two of the artists being recognized for Best New Artist at the upcoming ceremony. They're nominated alongside Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.
After hearing about his nominations, Lil Nas X took to social media to react to the exciting news.
"NO F--KING WAY," the "Old Town Road" star wrote.
In celebration of the announcement, let's take a look at all of the reactions from this year's nominated artists below!
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
"this means the world to me man!"
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
"Oiiiiii thankyou for the Grammy nomination. This means a lot! #assumeform Love all of you."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"5 NOMINATIONS!!!! WHAAAAAT. THATS CRAZY!!!! AGAAAAAINNNNNN. AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. GOD IS GREAT."
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"TWO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS! thank you @recordingacad"
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS
The band's Twitter account reacted to the news on Wednesday, writing, "Such a blessing and honor to wake up this morning and see we're nominated for a GRAMMY!!! BIG LOVE!!!! @RecordingAcad."
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for such great news to wake up to this morning!" Reba tweetd. "#StrongerThanTheTruth was nominated for #GRAMMYs Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!!"
Article continues below
Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations
"#OTR is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. Thank you @recordingacademy @lilnasx @youngkio @dopebyaccident @voxgod_ and everyone involved in making this record happen," Billy Ray wrote on Instagram. "And especially to all of YOU! #GRAMMYs."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV
After scoring eight nods for the Grammys, Lizzo took to Twitter to excitedly write, "THANK YOU."
"THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT," Lizzo continued. "WE ARE ALL WINNERS."
The "Truth Hurts" star also wrote, "I LOVE YOU LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY."
Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"Thank you everyone for making this year possible!!" Kevin wrote. "From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!"
Kevin also shared a sweet video of the Jonas Brothers team, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, reading the nominations.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Coors Light
Joe shared the same reation video on social media, writing, "10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy thank you!"
Tyler Essary/NBC
"We're Grammy nominated!!!!!" Nick tweeted Wednesday morning.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed
"NO F--KING WAY," the "Old Town Road" artist tweeted.
Article continues below
The 62nd Grammy Awards are set to air on Jan. 26, 2020.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?