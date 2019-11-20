Grammys 2020: Taylor Swift Scores 3 Nominations Amid Music Battle

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 5:51 AM
It's been a gorgeous morning for Taylor Swift!
The superstar singer has just been nominated for three awards at the 2020 Grammys! She's nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift, who currently has 10 Grammy wins, released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August.
This announcement should put a smile on Swift's face after amid her current music battle. In the months leading up to the release of Lover, Swift took a stand against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, over a deal they made for Big Machine Records. In a blog post on Tumblr, the 29-year-old "The Man" artist reacted to the news that Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, the label under which Swift released her first six award-winning albums. In her message, Swift—who is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group—said she felt "sad and grossed out" by the move, which was coordinated with Borchetta.
"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift told her fans in the message. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."
Ahead of the 2019 American Music Awards, where Swift is set to received the Artist of the Decade Award, the singer took to social media to reveal that she's being blocked from performing her old hit songs.
NBC
"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote. "Additionally - and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."
People close to the show are telling E! News that Swift's AMAs performance is going to be amazing and a celebration of Swift's career.
The 2019 AMAs are set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 24. While the 2020 Grammys will air on Jan. 26.
See the complete list of 2020 Grammy nominees HERE!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?