Grammy Awards Nominations 2020: The Complete List

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

But before The Recording Academy rolls out the red carpet, it needs to reveal this year's nominees.

The organization's president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, did the honors along with the chair of the board of trustees, Harvey Mason Jr., at CBS Broadcast Center's Studio 43 in New York on Wednesday. Alicia Keys, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, also announced a few of the contenders along with Bebe Rexha and Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 62nd Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020. Music lovers will be able to catch all of the action by tuning in to CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT that evening.

To see the complete list of the 2020 nominees, read on below.