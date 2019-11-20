You Need to See Josh Gad's Impression of Frozen Co-Star Idina Menzel

No one is as big of an Idina Menzel fan as Josh Gad.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Frozen 2 actor absolutely slayed host James Corden with his impression of his co-star. Gad, who is a Broadway alum just like Menzel, revealed to the host that he's been in love with the voice of Elsa long before every kid in America was. As he quipped, "I've been obsessed with her."

That's when the Beauty and the Beast alum's impression of the Tony winner came in. "I saw Idina when I was in high school in Rent," he divulged, about to put on his best Maureen voice. "And she came out on that stage and she sang, 'Only thing to do is jump over the moon,' and I was like, 'I'm in love with this Jew from Long Island.'"

The impression, hilariously enough, sounded nothing like the actress, but Gad continued mimicking her, much to Corden and the audience's delight.