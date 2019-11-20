Helena Bonham Carter Has Some Pretty Hot Tea on Co-Stars Rihanna and Olivia Colman

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 4:07 AM

The tea is scalding.

Helena Bonham Carter stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, where she was asked to "spill the tea" on her famous co-stars. Carter, who has had the pleasure to work with some of the industry's finest actors and performers, was more than happy to oblige. To make it an official tea-spilling sesh, host Stephen Colbert came fully-equipped with an elegant tea set for the British star to sip out of. 

Kicking things off, the late night host asked the star to dish about Olivia Colman. Of course, Carter had only the nicest things to say to say about her The Crown co-star. "Very big heart," she said. "Niagara, in her capacity for crying. She's extraordinary, but she feels everything. There's nobody like her—with no tear duct like her, actually. Extraordinary."

Here's where the tea got good. After being asked to spill the tea on her King's Speech co-star Colin Firth, Carter didn't hold anything back. "Colin I love dearly, but he talks to much," she said, prompting Colbert to sip from his teacup.

"The only time...because it was ironic he was playing, basically, Princess Margaret's father, who obviously had problems with speech, hence, you know, he had a stammer," she continued. "So the only way I knew when we were actually filming was Colin stopped talking. And I'd go like, ‘Why? Oh, we must be filming! He stopped!'"

Next on Colbert's tea-spilling agenda was Carter's Ocean's 8 co-star Rihanna. "Rihanna, she's amazing," the Oscar-nominated actress gushed. "She's a goddess. She looks extraordinary. She is a goddess. Could never understand what she said though. We speak totally different languages, but I loved her."

Naturally, the love for the Fenty Beauty founder didn't stop there. "She was amazing to look at," Carter continued. "She's a really good actress, too. And then, she's a great designer. She's an amazing phenomenon…She's got many high points. Extraordinary."

Hear the tea Carter spilled about fellow co-stars Sacha Baron-Cohen, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe in the video above!

