All We Want for Christmas is To Look As Good As Kacey Musgraves With Bangs

We're totally hair for Kacey Musgraves' latest transformation!

The 31-year-old country singer stepped out on Tuesday, Nov. 19, for the screening of her Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at Metrograph in New York City. But her Christmas special, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 29, wasn't the only thing she was debuting tonight.

The "Space Cowboy" singer has bangs! We repeat, Kacey got bangs and yes, she looks positively bangin'. She's got us reaching for a pair of scissors and wishing we looked as good as she did with the infamous hairdo.

For the screening of her upcoming Christmas special, the "Late to the Party" singer was wearing a two-piece all-white ensemble with silver fringe embellishments. The all-white look only made her long black locks and bangs stand out that much more. The country singer paired her Winter Wonderland-esque look with strappy silver heels and a silver clutch.