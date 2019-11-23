Why Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Can't Say Bye, Bye, Bye to Their Iconic Denim Look

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A suit and tie is nice, but have you tried denim-on-denim?

When it comes to award shows, Hollywood's most beloved couples typically get ready together, match their outfits for photographers and even display PDA before the first award is handed out.

But nobody—and we mean nobody—has ever come close to recreating one red carpet moment from the 2001 American Music Awards.

Oh yes, we're for sure talking about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim-on-denim style.

It's hard to believe that it's been 18 years since the former couple gifted us with the fantastic look that will forever be in our hearts and memories. But as we gear up for the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night, we couldn't help but look back on the iconic look. Oops, we're definitely doing it again!

Photos

American Music Awards Wildest Looks of All Time

This is the story about a girl name Britney and boy band member named Justin who will always remind us that you never know what people are going to wear on the red carpet.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Back to Basics

When attending the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears looked wonderful with their turtleneck sweater or little black dress. Their style, however, would change less than a year later.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, 2001 American Music Awards

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

The Reveal

'Twas a star-studded evening at the 2001 American Music Awards when Justin and Britney arrived to the red carpet with an outfit never seen before.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, 2001 American Music Awards, denim

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Red, Set, Pose

From the hat to the purse, there was SO. MUCH. DENIM.

Article continues below

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

What Are They Wearing?!

Photographers went crazy. Pop culture fans called their BFFs on an actual telephone to discuss the looks. And the look drove everyone crazy for all the right reasons.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Red Carpet Moment

Little did the Hollywood couple know that the red carpet look would become a pop culture fashion moment that would be shared with generations to come.

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, 2001

KMazur/WireImage

Perfect Match

Later in the year, the couple stepped out for a basketball charity event where they did it again—they wore matching outfits!

Article continues below

Katy Perry, Riff Raff, MTV VMA's 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Denim Girls

It was the denim-on-denim look, however, that fans will never forget. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry and Riff Raff put their own twist on the look. And for the record: Brit Brit called it "amazing."

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Twitter

Twitter

Double Trouble

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tried to recreate the look with a little help from Adobe Photoshop...

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Denim Outfits, Costume

Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Costume Contest

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau channeled the look for Halloween nearly 20 years after the initial award show...

Article continues below

Devon Windsor, Johhny Dex

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Denim Darlings

Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor and Johnny Dex did their best impression for one Halloween party...

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus

REUTERS/Rose Prouser, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Couple Goals

And although Miley Cyrus hasn't tried to replicate the look (yet), she was so inspired by the couple that it plays a role in who she dates. "I want a boyfriend that will wear jean on jean on jean with me," she once shared with the Nationalist in 2013.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Winner, Winner

Ultimately, Britney deserves credit for the matching look. "It was my idea," she once told MTV News. As for Justin, he doesn't plan on wearing something similar again. "It was such a crazy time and the world was different, the music industry was different. It was just a different time," the singer shared on The Project.

Article continues below

Don't forget! The 2019 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Britney Spears , 2019 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.