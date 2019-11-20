Look Back at the Premiere of Twilight: New Moon 10 Years Later

It seems like just yesterday that cast of Twilight descended upon Westwood Village in Los Angeles, Calif. to celebrate the premiere of New Moon after fans camped out overnight to see them.

It actually happened 10 years ago but that doesn't mean we don't want to relive all the glitz and glamour from one of Hollywood's most exciting premieres ahead of E!'s Twilight marathon.

Who can forget when then 19-year-old Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet in a strapless Oscar De La Renta gown? She and her co-star, Taylor Lautner, even posed for a sweet photo together.

While she fueled romance rumors with her castmate, Robert Pattinson, by cleverly avoiding being photographed with him on the red carpet.

However, Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the franchise, turned the film's premiere into a date night with then-wife, Jennie Garth. While, Anna Kendrick, rocked the red carpet in a Talbot Runhoff sparkling, single-shoulder dress.