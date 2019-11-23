See the Wildest American Music Awards Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

If there's an award show where you can expect celebs to go all out, it has to be the American Music Awards.

Over the years, the biggest names in music and pop culture have made the special night as much about fashion as music. That's why before tomorrow's big ceremony, we're looking back at the craziest looks that have hit the AMAs carpet in the past.

Though a popular Halloween costume now, the most memorable AMAs ensemble of all time has to be Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim-on-denim look in 2001. Joining the duo that year in making fashion history was girl group Destiny's Child with their matching groovy costumes.

As celebs continued to show off more iconic throughout the years, Lady Gaga found a way to do things a little differently. The two-time American Music Award winner entered the 2013 award's red carpet on a white horse dressed in a Game of Thrones-like dress.