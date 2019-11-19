Arrow's Katherine McNamara Digs Deep Into Oliver and Mia's Father/Daughter Relationship

Can you talk at all about the backdoor spinoff you filmed? How much more are we going to get to know Mia?

I mean, I can say it's very exciting, and very different, and there's really not much else I can say.

Can you talk instead about the journey that Mia is on for the rest of this season, since we're now halfway through?

We see Mia grow quite a bit this season, and she's very sure of herself in certain aspects of who she is as a person. She knows she's a fighter, she knows she's competent in that realm, and that is where she finds her strength. It's the other side of who she is, the emotional side, the human side that is underdeveloped at this point, and time and time again—we've seen it in the last couple episodes and we'll continue to see it for the rest of the season--she is, and so is Oliver, they both have a lot to work through when it comes to their relationship. His choice to leave her, her having to grow up without a father, her having to grow up in his shadow, the effect that it had on her mother and on her brother, the fact that she never had a chance to have William in her life because of her father's choices. And there's a lot of resentment there.