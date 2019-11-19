T.I. Set to Address Family Drama on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

T.I. is ready to address his latest controversy.

Less than two weeks after making front-page headlines for his quotes regarding visits to the gynecologist with his daughter, the rapper has decided to sit down with a familiar face.

Pop culture fans, get ready for a juicy new Red Table Talk.

"We're about to have T.I. and his wife Tiny," Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed to People while attending AFI Fest in Los Angeles. "They came on [Monday] and he addresses the controversy that is happening right now in regards to his daughter—and me and Tiny also talk about how they survived their challenges in the marriage."

Jada added, "It was an exception show and I'm proud of it."