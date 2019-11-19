See How Lifetime's Taking on the Watts Family Murder Case in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

RJ Sangosti - Pool/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 1:08 PM
RJ Sangosti - Pool/Getty Images
Lifetime is sinking its teeth into even more ripped-from-the-headlines stories this winter, including tackling the story of Chris Watts and the murder of his family with Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
Here's how Lifetime describes the new movie: "When Chris Watts tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light."
In the new Lifetime movie, premiering Saturday, Jan. 25, Sean Kleier (Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Affair, Odd Mom Out), plays Chris Watts opposite Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother, Royal Pains) as his wife Shanann Watts. The cast also includes Brooke Smith as CBI agent Tammy Lee.
See photos from the new movie below.
Lifetime
Ashley Williams plays Shanann Wtts in the new Lifetime movie about the murder of the Watts family.
Lifetime
Sean Kleier plays Chris Watts in the new movie. Chris Watts confessed to the murders of his family in November 2018.
Lifetime
Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams star in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
Article continues below
Lifetime
Viewers may know Sean Kleier from Odd Mom Out.
Lifetime
Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams star in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
Lifetime
Brooke Smith plays CBI agent Tammy Lee.
Article continues below
Lifetime
Ashley Williams and Sean Kleier star as Shanann and Chris Watts in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
As part of Lifetime's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, the movie will include a PSA with information on domestic abuse, crisis help lines and other resources. Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy follows at 10 p.m. with never-before-seen footage and new interviews with Tammy Lee and Shanann's close friends Cassandra Rosenberg and Cindy DeRosset.
Lifetime's other ripped-from-the-headlines flicks include Robin Robert Presents: Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, Poison Love: The Stacey Castor Story, The Neighbor in the Window and You Can't Take My Daughter.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?