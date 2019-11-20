30 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
10 years ago, an intense debate had taken over the world: Team Edward or Team Jacob?
Heading into Twilight: New Moon's highly anticipated release on Nov. 20, 2009, a pop culture battle was raging on, with legions of fans proclaiming which side of the supernatural love triangle they were on. In one corner, we had Team Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), the sparkling vampire who was forever stuck at 17, and in the other corner was Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), the sweet 16-year-old soon-to-be werewolf. What's an average, normal girl like Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) to do?
The sequel was, of course, the follow-up to 2008's Twilight, the movie based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novel that took Hollywood by surprise when it became an unexpected juggernaut film franchise, going on to make over $3.3 billion worldwide (with five films), break box office records and turn its young cast into some of the most famous (and reclusive, for a time) stars in the business.
But did you know Lautner, then just 16, was this close to being replaced in New Moon? And that one star was forced to wear a wig during filming after wrecking their hair with bleach from filming the first movie?
Those are just some of the facts you might not know about New Moon, which went on to make over $500 million worldwide and cemented Robsten's status as Hollywood's hottest young couple. But those are just two of the 30 secrets we're revealing about The Twilight Saga film franchise, which almost starred two completely different leads.
So you'd better hold on tight, spider monkey, because some of these secrets might just blow you away...
Summit Entertainment
1. Paramount and MTV initially had acquired the film rights to Twilight, with the original script making significant changes to the book. "It had veered very far from the book, and so I did not like it at all," Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed to CinemaBlend. After three years, they released the rights with then-independent film studio Summit Entertainment immediately picking them up.
2. Meyer had some strict guidelines when it came to the adaptation of the source material. She didn't want any stereotypical vampire elements added in and demanded Edward's "so the lion fell in love with the lamb" line made it into the final version. She also stepped in to have Kellan Lutz take over the role of Emmett when she didn't agree with the initial casting choice and asked to have Bella and Edward's first kiss toned down. Of stepping in to put her foot down, Meyer told EW, "That's hard for me, but I'm glad of every time I did it and I don't think I stepped on too many toes and everyone seems to still like me."
Kimberley French/Summit Entertainment
3.Some actresses who would go on to become major stars (and some would also become faces of their own respective franchises) that auditioned for Bella Swan included Emily Browning (Meyer's early first choice), Michelle Trachtenberg, Lily Collins and Jennifer Lawrence.
"I didn't really know what it was," Lawrence later said on The Howard Stern Show of her Twilight audition. "You just get like five pages [at the audition] and they're like, 'Act monkey.' And when it came out I was like, 'Hot damn. Whoa!'"
4. Based on a suggestion from Emile Hirsch, who starred opposite Stewart in Into the Wild and was in Hardwicke's Lords of Dogtown, the director zeroed in on Stewart for the role, despite the actress initially having no interest in the project after hearing the synopsis. But after meeting with Hardwicke and going through the script together, Stewart quickly changed her mind.
Deana Newcomb/ Summit Entertainment
5. Over 5,000 actors reportedly went out for the role of Edward Cullen, including Dave Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower (who would go on to play Caius in the follow-up films), Schitt's Creek's Dustin Milligan and Michael Welch (who landed the role of human Michael Newton). (Henry Cavill was Meyer's first choice, but was too old by the time the movie came along. though he was reportedly considered for the role of Carlisle, the Cullen family patriarch.)
But the final four contenders were Pattinson, Ben Barnes, Shiloh Fernandez and Jackson Rathbone (who would eventually nab the role of Jasper Cullen), and they were all brought to Hardwicke's home in California to test opposite Stewart.
6. The scene for the chemistry read was the infamous meadow scene, which Stewart and Pattinson performed on Hardwicke's bed. When it came to the kiss, Hardwicke recalled Pattinson being a bit too revved-up, but told EW, "It was electric." Pattinson later revealed he took half a Valium before the make-or-break audition.
After the four actors tested, Hardwicke was still uncertain, but Stewart knew who her Edward was right away, telling Vanity Fair, "I was like, "'Are you kidding me!? It's such an obvious choice!'"
Summit Entertainment
7. Prior to landing Twilight, Pattinson has considered leaving the entertainment industry after a string of failed auditions after Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (RIP Cedric Diggory!). "I was going to quit [acting] because I never got any jobs," he would recall on Today, "so I guess it's not really quitting when you're not getting jobs—it's just surrendering to fate."
8. While he would go on to play the titular teen wolf in MTV's hit series Teen Wolf, Tyler Posey revealed he auditioned against his good friend Lautner for the role of Jacob Black in the first film. "So, yeah, I auditioned for 'Twilight,' Jacob Black. Taylor Lautner beat me," he told MTV. "Congratulations, dude. That's a sick role. That's awesome. I hate you [Laughs]."
9. Another young star who auditioned for a role in Twilight included future Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale who wanted to play Alice Cullen (she would also audition for Jane in New Moon and Leah Clearwater in Eclipse), who told J-14, "I read the books and I wanted to be part of the first movie so bad."
Summit Entertainment
10. After initially going out for the role of villain James, Cam Gigandet (known for his villain turn on The O.C.) was brought back in to read for Emmett Cullen after another actor had initially landed the part. "So I was like, 'Is there anything you guys have for me? Anything at all?' And so I went in for Kellan Lutz's character," he told MTV. "Once I went in, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I like this character, but I just have to play James.' We waited a little bit, and after about a week, we heard back, and they were like, 'OK, we'll give him the job.'"
11. Meyer made a brief cameo in the first film as one of the diners in a scene between Bella and her dad Charlie (Billy Burke). She would also appear in Breaking Dawn: Part 1 as a guest as Bella and Edward's wedding, along with Rosenberg, co-producer Bill Bannerman and producer Wyck Godfrey.
12. "On the first shot on the first day I strained one of my ass cheeks, my ass just couldn't take the train of the first one," Pattinson revealed to Jimmy Kimmel of his first day of filming on Twilight, which caused a problem for the insurance people and lead to a bit of physical therapy for the star.
Summit Entertainment
13. When New Moon was officially announced the day after Twilight dominated its opening night at the box office, fans were shocked to see Lautner not listed among the cast members. But it wasn't a typo, as the studio confirmed it was assessing whether or not the 16-year-old could play the character after his wolf transformation.
"The doubts came up because he had very few scenes in the first movie, and also because he's described as being 6'5'' in the second book, so there were reasonable facts that we had to come to grips with," New Moon director Chris Weitz explained to Reuters.
14. In fact, there was even an actor in mind to take over the part: The Scorpion King 2 and One Tree Hill star Michael Copon. "I have nothing against Taylor personally. I think he's great and tremendous at what he does," he told MTV. "But it's just adjusting to the fact that Jacob has to grow. It's a matter of going with the storyline."
Summit Entertainment
15. But Lautner was committed to playing Jacob, taking on an intense training regime to bulk up as soon as production wrapped on the first film. His prep included consuming 4,000 calories per day, eating every two hours and working out for two hours at least five days a week.
"I knew I had to get to work right away; there could be no waiting involved," the then 17-year-old told Interview. "The day I finished Twilight, I came home and started bulking up. For New Moon, I'm 30 pounds heavier than I was in Twilight."
16. While Lautner (and his legions of fans) enjoyed his physical transformation, there was one aspect to playing Jacob that the actor was didn't like: that wig. "There was hatred between both of us," he told MTV. "It did not like me, I did not like it. Not fond memories."
Kimberley French/Summit Entertainment
17. After dying her hair blonde to play Cullen family member Rosalie in the first film, Reed opted to wear a wig for the rest of the series to protect her hair. "My hair fell out," she revealed to MTV of the damage done to her hair after Twilight. "It took 36 hours initially to make me blond, and every other day, I was bleaching my head and my skin. This time around, we are testing out different wigs and stuff."
18. More wig woes: After cutting her hair to play Joan Jett in The Runaways, Stewart had to wear a wig for Eclipse, one that earned a lot of eyebrow raises. Leading up to Breaking Dawn: Part 1, Stewart assured fans she would be rocking her own hair and revealed Summit really didn't want her to chop her hair in the first place.
"They're going to hate me for this, but they offered me lots of ridiculous... many ridiculous things to not do that," she told George Lopez in 2010, "I completely understand, I just thought we'd have a better...wig, and, uh, it's OK, we worked it out, and hopefully, hopefully, hopefully it's OK now."
Summit Entertainment, Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
19. After originating the role of villain vamp Victoria, Rachelle Levefre was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard (who was first approached to take on the role years prior) in Eclipse, and Levefre was not happy about the casting change, which the studio attributed to scheduling conflicts.
"I was stunned by Summit's decision to recast the role," Levefre said in a statement. "I was fully committed to the Twilight saga, and to the portrayal of Victoria."
20. Newcomer Xavier Samuel won the role of Riley, Victoria's sidekick, in the franchise's third installment, reportedly beating out Channing Tatum and Harry Potter star Tom Felton for the role.
21. Michael Sheen took on the role of Volturi coven leader Aro because his daughter Lily (with Kate Beckinsale) was a massive fan of the series. "I was mainly excited about it because I knew I would make my daughter very happy," he told The Daily Record. "That was the main reason, and then I read the books and I really enjoyed them. I didn't think I was going to, but I really did."
Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment
22. For Bella's highly anticipated wedding dress, production turned to Carolina Herrera. "Carolina had worked with Stephenie personally for events. And they'd struck up a friendship and dialogue so we talked to Carolina for the dress," costume designer Michael Wilkinson revealed to MTV. "They'd been talking about the day that this dress would hit the big screen for a while and I was happy to help with the design as a consultant because it had to work with the rest of the film." For the rest of the Cullen women and Bella's mom, the costume designer created original dresses for each character.
23. The problem with a custom couture wedding gown? The chances of it getting ruined, which almost happened due to the bad weather in Oregon and only having two duplicates. "I had vision of the wet paint slowly creeping up the hem of the dress, but in the end we got away with it," Wilkinson told InStyle. "We shot the wide shot first, and sure enough, by the time we moved in for the close-ups, the hem was soaking up the paint like a thirsty sponge!"
Andrew Cooper, Summit Entertainment
24. OK, but how did Edward get Bella pregnant when he's, you know, dead, and she's not? Meyer actually provided an answer to this question on her official web site back in the day: "Like with vampire skin—which looks similar to human skin and has the same basic function—fluids closely related to seminal fluids still exist in male vampires, which carry genetic information and are capable of bonding with a human ovum." So there you go.
25. The original cut of Bella and Edward's wedding night sex scene initially caused Breaking Dawn: Part 1 to receive an R-rating, with director Bill Condor forced to tone down the couple's highly awaited first time. "There are very specific guidelines on thrusting intercourse," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
26. Pattinson nearly caused the fanbase to combust in 2011 when he revealed at a press conference for Breaking Dawn that a real priest was used for the wedding scene, "So technically we are already married because he did all the things you would do in a normal ceremony. So we don't have a civil union in law, but I guess in the church we are actually married."
Doane Gregory/Summit Entertainment
27. In 2011, a judge ruled in Summit's favor after they filed a legal claim against B.B. Dakota after the clothing company changed the name of one of its jackets to "the Bell Swan jacket" after Stewart wore it in the first film.
28. Stars you may have forgotten appeared in the franchise's films include Anna Kendrick, Shameless' Noel Fisher, Lost star Maggie Grace, Lee Pace, ,Westworld's Angela Sarafyan and Oscar winner Rami Malek.
29. In an interview with Vulture years later, Hardwicke didn't exactly have fond memories of her time reading the scripts for Twilight, admitting, "Every one of those scripts sucked. Oh Lord, did they suck." She isn't the only franchise director to bash the series, with Slade having to apologize for disparaging comments he made before signing on to direct Eclipse. "Twilight drunk? No, not even drunk. Twilight on acid? No, not even on acid? Twilight at gun point? Just shoot me,'" he once said during a radio interview.
Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment
30. 10 year-old Mackenzie Foy landed the integral role of Renesmee, Bella and Edward's half-vampire half-human baby that Jacob imprints on (LOL remember that?). And the entire production team and cast were protective of the newcomer on Breaking Dawn: Part 2, with Condor placing a swear jar on set, which accumulated over 800 dollars, and the two leads taking a particular interest in Foy.
"They were amazing with her," Condor told EW. "It really brought something paternal out in Rob, and Kristen was especially protective. I'd have to interrupt them when they were in deep conversation to get going with a scene."
While CGI was ultimately used to portray the baby version of Renesmee, it was later revealed the production team attempted to use a doll to extremely creepy results. Seriously, it earned the nickname "Chuckesmee."
