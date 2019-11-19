Emily Ratajkowski Says She Has a "Complicated Relationship" With Being Sexy

Emily Ratajkowski has a "complicated relationship" with being sexy.

The 28-year-old model opened up about the topic during Tuesday's episode of Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham.

During the interview, Ashley Graham said Ratajkowski has "always been known as a sexy girl." The 32-year-old model then asked Ratajkowski if she's used this as a superpower or ever felt like it hurt her.

"Both," Ratajkowski replied. "I think that I have a really complicated relationship to being sexy. I think that I have definitely found incredible power in it—just for myself. Like being empowered for myself. I'm not talking about power in like how much money I made or my career. I mean, like, in feeling good and powerful in my body. I've definitely been able to do that. I also think there's another side of me that's like every woman, where it's like I'm so much more than just that."

Graham could relate to "being put in this box."

"When you're put in a box in fashion, you stay in that box and it's hard to put us in an editorial light or a business light," she said.