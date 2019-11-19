Emily Ratajkowski Says She Has a "Complicated Relationship" With Being Sexy

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 12:22 PM

13th Annual Go Gala, Emily Ratajkowski

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski has a "complicated relationship" with being sexy.

The 28-year-old model opened up about the topic during Tuesday's episode of Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham.

During the interview, Ashley Graham said Ratajkowski has "always been known as a sexy girl." The 32-year-old model then asked Ratajkowski if she's used this as a superpower or ever felt like it hurt her.

"Both," Ratajkowski replied. "I think that I have a really complicated relationship to being sexy. I think that I have definitely found incredible power in it—just for myself. Like being empowered for myself. I'm not talking about power in like how much money I made or my career. I mean, like, in feeling good and powerful in my body. I've definitely been able to do that. I also think there's another side of me that's like every woman, where it's like I'm so much more than just that."

Graham could relate to "being put in this box."

"When you're put in a box in fashion, you stay in that box and it's hard to put us in an editorial light or a business light," she said.

Photos

Emily Ratajkowski's Best Looks

This wasn't the first time Ratajkowski had shared this sentiment. She also talked about being pigeonholed during a 2016 interview with ES Magazine.

"It's an interesting paradox," she said at the time. "If you're a sexy actress it's hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they've seen you in. People are like sheep and they're like ‘Oh, that's what she does well.' What's so dumb is that women are 50 percent of the population and they want to spend money to see movies where they're portrayed as three-dimensional characters."

To hear the full interview, check out Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham.

