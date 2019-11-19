No, Camila Morrone’s Instagram Posts Are Not Always About Leonardo DiCaprio

She's done with the hate.

Camila Morrone is a model and actress, who also happens to be dating one of the most famous actors of this generation, Leonardo DiCaprio. In a new in-depth profile with Vulture, the model turned actress is finally addressing the hate and talking about why she decided to speak up for herself.

While both Leo and Camila are pretty private about their relationship, in July, she decided to clapback on a video posted to he Instagram story. "Good morning people and happy Friday," she said in the Instagram Story video. "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about."

Although she didn't directly address the anger in relation to her relationship, but it's pretty clear she wanted to negativity to stop. "I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good," she closed out the short statement.