How BTS Overcame Differences and Became the Biggest Music Group on the Planet

When it comes to the music industry, BTS is on another level.

Whether it's their epic collaborations or sold-out world tours, fans can't get enough of what many experts call the biggest music group on the planet.

But when appearing in PAPER Magazine's 2019 Break the Internet issue, the group looked back on some of the greatest challenges they faced and how they came out stronger than ever.

"Seven grown men always staying close together and experiencing work and life at the same time means that we come face to face with numerous contradictions and differences," RM shared with the publication. "But I think we overcame that by working on understanding and caring for each other over time."

J-Hope added, "There was a time when we fought each other quite a bit because we all came from different backgrounds and our personalities were so different. But we were able to overcome that after frequently talking to each other and living together for a long time. We now know what each of us are thinking just by looking at each other."