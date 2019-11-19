Watch Taylor Swift Shake It Off in New Cats Trailer

Attention, Swifties: We have a new Cats trailer!

Taylor Swiftand the rest of the star-studded cast—including Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo and more—are suited up in their furry best in the film's latest trailer, which debuted on Monday. Swift, who plays Bombalurina in the highly-anticipated flick based on the beloved Broadway play, can be seen dancing on a stage for her fellow cats. And from the looks of it, her performance is going to be epic.

Unlike the film's first trailer, this one really dives into the story's plot. Beginning with Dame Judi Dench's Old Deuteronomy announcing that she'll be choosing one lucky member of the tribe to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn a new cat, viewers watch has each character makes their case to win the prize of a lifetime. "I judge a cat by its soul," Dench says as the others imagine what their new lives would be like if they're chosen. But alas, not every cat has the best intentions.