Kevin Hart's New Netflix Series Will Tackle Oscars Controversy

Kevin Hart is putting his life on display this holiday season. The comic, who had no shortage of headlines in the last year, had cameras following him for a new Netflix series Don't F—k This Up.

"I'm releasing a documentary with Netflix and we got our release for December 27 and I'm excited about it. It's a look into my life over the last year and a half. Which has been a roller coaster peaks, hills, valleys, up, downs. It's as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be, and something I think people need to see," Hart said in an Instagram post. "Always looking for ways to improve and progress and this documentary was one of the ways I felt I could do that."