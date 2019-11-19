The Pick of the Litter TV Series Introduces Viewers to New (Adorable) Guide Dogs in Training

You can never have too many pups in your life. We know that, you know that and Disney+ knows that, so they've turned the movie Pick of the Litter into a docu-series of the same name.

The new series, which drops on December 20, features the stories of six dogs—Paco, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara and Tartan—and their human companions as they go on a quest to become Guide Dogs for the Blind. It's the ultimate canine career.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the adorable (did you think it'd be anything else?) new trailer for Pick of the Litter. See it below.