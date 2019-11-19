Friends Props Are Going Up for Auction: This Is Your Chance to Own a Piece of TV History

The time has come: You can be the envy of all your friends with these one-of-a-kind Friends props.

Warner Bros. TV and Prop Store have joined forces for Giving Tuesday to let Friends fans and collectors have the chance of landing some of the show's most iconic props, outfits and studio-edition authorized reproductions. Sorry, you're not getting the Central Perk couch. In celebration of the show's 25th premiere anniversary, the props will go up for auction on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Items include outfits worn by Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, Hugsy the penguin, a reproduction of the Holiday Armadillo outfit and Joey and Chandler's wood canoe and more.