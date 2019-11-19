Celine Dion Has The Best Response For All Of Those Relationship Rumors

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 5:27 AM
Is Céline Dion off the market?
On Monday, the singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live and opened up about her dating life while answering some fan questions. When asked if she's considered getting married again following the death of her husband René Angélil and if she's started dating again, Celine had the best response for the curious viewer.
"You're supposed to ask one question," she answered, giving the fan a little sass. "I don't date. I don't have a boyfriend. And, you know, it doesn't mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that will be great. If I don't, that will be great."
In fact, Celine said that her heart still goes on for her late husband, who passed away at the age of 73 in 2016. "I'm still in love," she continued. "I mean, once you're in love so much, I've been living all my life with René, he's still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children [René Charles, 18, and 9-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy] every day. I'm so passionate about life and I'm so lucky to have my three beautiful sons."
But, if Celine does find love again, she reassured host Andy Cohen that she will be the first to let everyone know. "If I would have someone in my life, I would tell you because I've been an open book all my life," she said. "But if I do, I'll come back and I'll talk to you about it."
Staying on the topic of Celine's love life, Andy asked the "Imperfections" singer what her reaction was following the rumors that she was dating her best friend Pepe Munoz.
"I was not surprised," she began. "It's just that…because we're best friends, we're in show business and the tabloids and this industry is made for that. ‘Oh, that's the way that best friends hold hands? Nuh-uh.' He is my best friend and we have a good time together."
"It feels like today, you cannot have a man holding your hand," she shared. "They didn't know anything about [Pepe]...They started things. Until one day I said, ‘He's gay, he's not my boyfriend. He's gay, calm down. I'm not trying to hide here. Everything's cool.' But we can hold hands! We can go to the movies and restaurants. Calm down, people!"
You tell 'em, Celine!
