Seth Meyers Reveals the One Thing Rihanna Is "Bad" at Doing

Rihanna is pretty much the definition of flawless.

During Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers confirmed this fact, gushing about the unforgettable time when he and the singer day drank together on Late Night with Seth Meyers. While the late-night host had only glowing reviews about the Fenty Beauty creator, he did reveal that this day of drunk debauchery helped him uncover Bad Gal RiRi's one flaw.

As host Jimmy Fallon asked of the star, "Is there one thing that she doesn't do well?" According to Seth, there is. As he explained, "She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking. And then, when I went through them and looked at them, I'm like, 'Rihanna's bad at taking pictures.'"

Jimmy, providing the receipts, then held up one of the photos taken by the icon, and it was indeed low-quality, but in a hilarious, clearly a drunk person took this kind of way. The photo was blurry AF and showed the 45-year-old comedian looking off at something with a big smile on his face, clearly happy to be there.