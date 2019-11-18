Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Gives Birth to Twins

Seeing double!

Congratulations are in order for Willow Palin who just became a mom to two baby girl.

"Banks and Blaise... we are so in love with you girls," she captioned the Instagram announcement.

The 25-year-old has a lot to celebrate this holiday season! Willow married husband Ricky Bailey in 2018, and the couple announced their pregnancy news earlier this year. "@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" Willow wrote online alongside a sweet photo. "Baby Bailey's [sic] arriving December 2019 #TWINS."

Willow's wedding took place just a day after her brother Track Palin was arrested on domestic violence charges after an alleged confrontation with a woman at his home. Luckily, the day went off without a wrinkle and the beautiful bride celebrated the best day ever with her family and friends by her side in a private ceremony in Alaska.