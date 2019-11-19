Why it's Simply Impossible Not to Root for Kristen Bell

She hasn't forgotten where she came from.

While some actors fear getting typecast so much, they can't put enough distance between themselves and their most well-known part, Bell has embraced the work her fans truly love. With Veronica Mars, it was a no-brainer. The role was a favorite of hers as well, so once she realized demand was there, she was down to recreate the magic, not once, but twice, the latest incarnation coming to Hulu this summer.

"I feel very lucky," she told E! News. "I don't think it happens all too often that you get to be deeply respectful to the things that started you like I have gotten to be towards Veronica Mars. Coming back and doing it felt so lovely because I have a profound amount of respect for that show, that character, that creator, those producers, they helped me. Coming back to do it again wasn't just exciting as an actor, it was a way to say thank you."

But she also hasn't tired of other previous gigs, returning for more Frozen and another round as Gossip Girl's narrator. Because, why not, she reasoned to E! News? "I know the show was so much fun to do the first time around, I was like, 'Heck yes, I'll be on board.'"