Same Time, Next Christmas First Look: Lea Michele Will Get You in the Spirit for a Tropical Holiday

Allow Lea Michele to get you in the holiday spirit. The Glee veteran, who also has new holiday album titled Christmas in the City, is starring in Same Time, Next Christmas on ABC alongside Charles Michael Davis and Bryan Greenberg. E! News has your exclusive first look at photos that will make you ready for December 25—and a vacation.

In the movie, Michele plays Olivia Anderson, a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After the two were separated by distance and years, they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort and the chemistry sparks again…but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.