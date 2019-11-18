Shay Mitchell, Winnie Harlow & More: Get the Revolve Awards 2019 Looks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fan favorite brand Revolve held its 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards on Nov. 15 celebrating the year's most revolutionary talent in the influencer, fashion and music spheres. The star-studded ceremony was hosted by TV personality Morgan Stewart and the outstanding talent nominees—from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kehlani to Winnie Harlow and Candice Swanepoel—took home REVOLVE's prestigious marble "R" trophy.

From mini metallic party frocks to showstopping leather halter gowns to embroidered beaded beauties, special celebrity and VIP guests— from Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Draya Michele to Amber Valletta, Hannah Godwin, Morgan Stewart and Jasmine Tookes—were seen showcasing the latest styles from all your go-to in-house brands—Michael Costello to GRLFRND and NBD to Reve Riche—while enjoying Ruffino Prosecco during the fashion-forward after party. Our favorites are the gorgeous delfine top and matching aytash skirt. Get the looks so you can be red carpet ready!

Here are 14 of our favorites below.