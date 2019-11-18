Halsey and Evan Peters' Steamy Beach Date Is the Heat Wave We Need This Winter

TheImageDirect.com
Life's a beach!
On Sunday, Halsey and Evan Peters put their blossoming romance on display and packed on the PDA during an afternoon outing in Santa Monica, Calif. The celebrity pair, who made their relationship red carpet and Instagram official last month, enjoyed a fun-filled beach date.
If anything, their afternoon hangout looked straight out of a romantic comedy, considering they were snapped (by paparazzi) getting cozy with each other. At one point, Halsey was seen kissing the American Horror Story star on the street. As if that weren't heartwarming enough, the 25-year-old singer also had her arms wrapped around Evan's multiple times throughout their date and they were spotted laughing and smiling from ear-to-ear as they sat on the sand.
One word: swoon!
For their low-key hangout, the "Without Me" songstress kept things chic and casual, wearing a patterned purple jumpsuit that she paired with cat-eye sunglasses, Gucci sandals and an off-white YSL crossbody.
The 32-year-old actor also donned a simple outfit that made him resemble James Dean. He opted for a beige t-shirt, cuffed pants and black sneakers.
The duo's recent day date comes less than a month after they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Not only did they seemingly confirm their romance but they also shut down AHS 100th Episode event with their spot-on couple's costume as Sonny Bono and Cher.
In true Halsey fashion, her Halloween costume was far from basique. She channeled the legendary singer in a rainbow-colored polka dot dress that Cher famously wore on her and Sonny's show. Additionally, Evan totally got into character and looked identical to the late singer with his shaggy hairstyle, mustache and '70s-inspired suit.
A day before, the "Graveyard" songstress sneakily showed off her beau for the first time on Instagram. "resident goths," she captioned her post, alongside a photo of her posing with the 32-year-old actor.
The two first sparked romance rumors at the beginning of October, after they were spotted at the Six Flags theme park. "Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's," a source shared with E! News at the time. "A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."
It looks like things are going well for the two if their latest outing is any indication!