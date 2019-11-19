Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone gets into the holiday spirit, it's Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. The celebrity couple have partnered with Walgreens this holiday season—starring in a series of hilarious spots showing different chaotic situations that happen around the holidays where Walgreens can help—and chatted with E! News about the campaign.

The holidays can be crazy, what real-life moments are you guys honing in on?

NPH: Rather than long extensive spots, these are small singular spots. There are more comedic ideas in our busy lives, like we will forget to get a last-minute gift for our kids and it will be Christmas Eve and there are few options, one being a trip to Walgreens. There is also a spot where one of us is very sick at the last minute and getting flu and cold medicine is great for that. Uncoiling Christmas lights.

DB: Stocking stuffers. Holiday card pickup.