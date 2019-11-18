Kate Middleton and Prince William Turn Their Royal Outing Into a Glamorous Date Night

It's date night for this duke and duchess.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London on Monday. The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a black, lace dress by one of her go-to fashion houses, Alexander McQueen, and a pair of drop pearl earrings by Erdem. She also accessorized her look with some black heels and a matching clutch—both by Jimmy Choo. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a black tuxedo and added a touch of bling to his ensemble with a snazzy watch.

The royal couple also showed some rare and subtle PDA. While entering the theater, William gently placed his hand on Kate's back.

Once inside, children presented William and Kate with a program and a winter garden posy of flowers. The dynamic duo then settled in for a star-studded show. Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Luke Evans and Harry Connick Jr. were just a few of the big names included in the program.