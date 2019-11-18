Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time Is Coming to Primetime in January

Jeopardy is bringing its highest earning winners to primetime!

Starting in January, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will bring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and Jamez Holzhauer together to face off in a true battle of Jeopardy champions. Basically, they'll compete in a series of matches, and the first one to win three will win a million dollars and the title of "Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time."

Holzhauer just won the 2019 Tournament of Champions, after setting the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings earlier this year. He's got a total of $2,712,216 in prize money, the least of the three champs.

Ken Jennings won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy in 2004, the most consecutive wins of any player, for a total of $3,370,700.

Brad Rutter has the highest winnings of all time not just on Jeopardy, but on any game show, with a total of $4,688,436. He has only lost Jeopardy! to a computer and Ken Jennings.