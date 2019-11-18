EXCLUSIVE!

Alyson Stoner Reveals the Chance of Another Epic Missy Elliott Collaboration

Mon., Nov. 18, 2019

Some performances are simply unforgettable.

Pop culture fans could argue that Missy Elliott's appearance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards is one of them. While taking the stage to perform her biggest hits, the rapper brought out her O.G. hype girl Alyson Stoner as a special surprise guest.

The moment went viral and even after all these months, Alyson can't believe all the positivity it spread.

"In full transparency, the most important thing for me was to prioritize Missy—not myself—because it was her award, not mine. Then the next most important thing for me was to maintain my composure and recognize that virality is a huge spike, and it only lasts for a moment, so to remain healthfully nonattached to it and to just step into more of a meditative, joyful place and be present," she explained to E! News exclusively at TrevorLIVE. "And honestly I've never seen that positive of a response to a viral moment."

She continued, "It's about 95% positive and if that's all it was for the world to come together and appreciate a moment they all remembered fondly, I couldn't be more grateful to have participated."

So is there any chance Alyson may work together with Missy again? The answer may surprise you!

"Yeah! I'm hoping she comes on my podcast called Simplexity," Alyson revealed. "It just launched last week with three episodes. Tomorrow's episode touches on conscious tech data, VR, porn, sex, robots, and blockchain and it is anything but small talk."

Until then, Alyson was more than excited to attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Los Angeles' fundraiser gala that honored Cybill Shepherd and Hayley Kiyoko.

The event helped raise more than $1.2 million and included show-stopping performances by Grace VanderWaal and the world's top Beyoncé impersonator, Miss Shalae.

"I think it can be really confusing when you see the glitz and glamour to figure out how this translates to show real activism and advocacy, but the truth of the matter is this fights the battle of awareness," Alyson shared when explaining her reason for attending. "And if you spread awareness and you help young people know that this is available, you can help lower the risk and the rates of suicide, discrimination, violence."

