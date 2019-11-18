Watch Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Find Out Their Weight on Live TV

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are ready to weigh in.
Before starting their intermittent fasting program, the Today show co-hosts kicked off the week with a brave exercise on live television.
They were ready to hop on a scale in front of millions of at-home viewers.
"I haven't done this in a long time," Jenna joked before stepping on the scale. "It's like jumping off a cliff." So what did the numbers reveal? Hoda weighs 157 pounds while new mom Jenna is 171 pounds.
"Wait, I don't think these are right," Hoda shared. "Is that true? I don't believe it."
Jenna added, "This is why I don't really weigh myself. I think I weigh twice as much as my sister."
The ladies were joined by NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Natalie Azar who was able to offer some additional perspective on intermittent fasting.
While there are no "rules" when approaching the way of eating, Dr. Natalie claimed that the experts argue 12-16 hours of fasting could help with weight loss. In addition, you can drink as much water as you'd like. And yes, you can have coffee with a little bit of milk.
"We're doing it to be healthy," Jenna shared on the show. Hoda added, "And also to improve our brain health."
See how the way of eating works for the daytime TV stars during the fourth hour of Today airing weekdays at 10 a.m. on NBC. And don't forget to check with your doctor before starting a new diet or lifestyle change.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)