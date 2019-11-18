Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Hazardous" and "Detrimental" Photoshopping Apps

Lili Reinhart is sending her fans a warning about the dangers of Photoshopping apps.

On Sunday, the Riverdale star took to her Instagram Story to speak out against one certain app, BodyTune, which can alter a person's appearance. In her message to her social media followers, Reinhart explained that these kind of apps can be "hazardous."

"This morning I was looking for an app that would help me resize my photos to better fit Instagram...And then I came across this app," Reinhart began her series of posts, showing a preview for the BodyTune app. "It then proceeded to play a little clip as part of their advertisement. Which I screen recorded."

A video then played that showed a woman's arm being slimmed down via the app process.

"This is not okay. This is why people develop eating disorders," Reinhart continued. "This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies."