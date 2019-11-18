Halsey Reveals the Wise Words Taylor Swift Gave Her

Halseyknows there are some things she can't fix.

As the 25-year-old songstress has risen to fame over the years, she's made honesty, outspokenness and ownership signature tenets of her career—especially with nearly 17 million Instagram followers tuned into her every post. As she said during an interview with ELLE Australia, "I think we need to make people take responsibility when they have a platform. But it can be frustrating when that leads to people doing stuff they don't really understand, because they're afraid of being attacked for not saying enough," she says. "It needs to be real, otherwise you're doing more harm than good."

However, while Halsey is known to bravely shine a light on the traumas she and others have faced, she also knows there are limits to what she can—or should—handle.