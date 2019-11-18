Mandy Moore Admits Her Romance Is Pure Magic On First Wedding Anniversary

Mandy Moore is still in newlywed bliss!

On Monday, the actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Taylor Goldsmith. To commemorate the special milestone, Mandy took to Instagram to reflect on their first year as a married couple and give her hubby a sweet shout-out.

"A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives," she wrote. "You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy anniversary @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can't wait for all the years to come…."

To make the post even more special, the This Is Us star posted some pictures from their 2018 wedding. The couple can be seen walking down the aisle after being pronounced husband and wife in the first picture, followed by several snaps of them enjoying themselves during their big day.