Olympic Figure Skater Sasha Cohen Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Baby on the way!

Sasha Cohen has some exciting news to announce. The former Olympic figure skater shared that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Geoffrey Lieberthal. The athlete took to Instagram to share the exciting news and posed beside some adorable gold balloons that spelled out the word baby.

"Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world!" she posted along a cute photo of herself jumping for job. "Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one." Sasha and Geoff got engaged in October of this year, with Sasha posting a sweet picture of the Geoff getting down on one knee to pop the question.

Sasha also recently celebrated a birthday and although hadn't announced the pregnancy yet, her joy at becoming a new mom is evident in the cryptic post. "I feel incredibly grateful to celebrate my birthday this year with good friends and my fiancé," she shared. "I think I'm a little wiser, more resilient, and closer to figuring out (and prioritizing) the things that really matter in life. Wishing this next year is as good as the last."