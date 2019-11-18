The Final Season of Schitt's Creek Has a New Poster and Promo That Will Make You Emotional

Yes, for some reason Schitt's Creek is still going ahead with that whole "final season" thing. The sixth and final season, which debuts January 7 on Pop in the United States and CBC in Canada, has a brand-new promo that is sure to get the waterworks going.

In the quick spot, which you can see below, stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid, are all dolled up and leaving the Rosebud Motel, the place the Rose family called home for the last six season, and looking very happy.

Details on the new season are being kept under wraps, but for a show like Schitt's Creek, you can expect some tears and laughs. Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek hit new heights in season five when it was nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.