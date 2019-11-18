The Final Season of Schitt's Creek Has a New Poster and Promo That Will Make You Emotional

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Schitt's Creek

Pop

Yes, for some reason Schitt's Creek is still going ahead with that whole "final season" thing. The sixth and final season, which debuts January 7 on Pop in the United States and CBC in Canada, has a brand-new promo that is sure to get the waterworks going.

In the quick spot, which you can see below, stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid, are all dolled up and leaving the Rosebud Motel, the place the Rose family called home for the last six season, and looking very happy.

Details on the new season are being kept under wraps, but for a show like Schitt's Creek, you can expect some tears and laughs. Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek hit new heights in season five when it was nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Watch

Dan & Eugene Levy's Theory on Finally Getting Emmys Love

Despite being more popular than ever, the show is still ending.

"I think the audience, the fans of the show, have really come to rely on it as like a safe space in a dark time. And the thought of pushing that past its expiry date [Laughs.] for the sake of just being able to do another season—I care too much about our viewers and about our characters to risk taking them farther than they need to be taken. So, it was always planned that this was going to be the end. And I really had no interest in pushing that any further and potentially compromising a good thing," Dan Levy told E! News.

To celebrate the upcoming sixth and final season, Pop is bringing Schitt's Creek to the fans with two pop-ups in Los Angeles and New York City.

"We are constantly asked by fans if Schitt's Creek is a real place they can visit, and it is beyond exciting to finally be able to say ‘Yes!'" Brad Schwartz, president of Pop TV, said in a statement. "It is the perfect way to kick off our final season and say one big final thank you to the best fans in the world that have made all this possible."

Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson also star in the series.

Schitt's Creek season six premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 9 p.m. on Pop TV.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.