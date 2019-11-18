Victoria Beckham and Son Romeo Will Spice Up Your Life With This Epic Dance Off

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 8:13 AM
Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl!
Romeo Beckham got a crash course in Spice Girls' Choreography 101 from Posh Spice herself, mom Victoria Beckham. In an adorable video from the 17-year-old's TikTok, the mother-son duo can be seen dancing in their kitchen to the girl power group's hit song "Spice Up Your Life."
Getting things started, Victoria waved her arms up and down to the song's pre-chorus. Following his mom's lead, Romeo proceeded to raise his arms and then they jumped to face each other.
As the song instructs, the pair then slammed to the left and shook to the right. Romeo didn't get all the moves down in the beginning but finished strong with a pop star-inspired spin. Victoria, of course, didn't miss a beat. Now we really need another Spice Girls reunion!
Despite just having reunited this past year for a UK tour, Mel B (a.k.a Scary Spice) teased that the beloved '90s band—also featuring Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—might already be planning another reunion show.
The America's Got Talent judge revealed that they'd love to take the stage at Glastonbury's 50th anniversary festival in 2020—and that everyone is on board, including Victoria, who didn't join her former bandmates for the reunion tour.
"Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there," the singer said on the UK's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, according to The Daily Mail. "She did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th anniversary."
"It's not just me saying it," she continued. "She actually did say that to my mum!" Late night host Mo Gilligan expressed his excitement, gushing "Victoria's ready to come for the big show!" To which Mel raved, "I hope so."
Fingers crossed this actually happens!
