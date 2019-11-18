This Fight Between Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson on Watch What Happens Live Is Too Perfect

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 7:34 AM
To close out BravoCon, Bravo did the most Bravo thing possible and assembled a who's who of past and current Bravolebrities for the biggest Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ever.
The episode, which was taped on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and aired on Sunday, Nov. 17, featured everyone from Caroline Manzo and Lisa Vanderpump to Jill Zarin and Lisa Rinna. When you have a smattering of Real Housewives and other Bravo stars like this, you know it's going to be wild. And host Andy Cohen used the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have Housewives confront each other over beefs.
In the video below, The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer comes face-to-face with The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant over a photo opp slight in the Hamptons.
Ramona said she would take a photo with the host first, then with Gizelle. "You were just rude," Gizelle said. "That's all."
"I wasn't rude!" Ramona said before trying to explain the photo opp again. Did Gizelle accept Ramona's apology? She did not, because Ramona said she wasn't apologizing.
Next up, Ramona and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania. Ramona didn't want to take a photo with Dolores' ex-husband at a previous WWHL. "I've now learned when I'm doing a public event, I need to take the photos, and I'm wrong for not taking it," Ramona said. "I was tired! I wanted to go home to sleep."
Beef quashed.
But what about Ramona and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson? "What did I do to Tamra?" Ramona asked.
"I'm Vicki," Vicki said.
So, what did she do? Ramona claimed that New York put the Housewives on the map. But, as Andy Cohen pointed out, Real Housewives of Orange County was the first show in the franchise. According to Ramona, somebody at Bravo told her RHONY put the show on the map.
"I put you on the map!" Vicki said. "There would be no Housewives without me."
"No one knew what Bravo was until New York Housewives," Ramona said.
See the argument unfold in the video above.
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
