Kim Kardashian Is on a Mission to Make the World "Safe and Fair" For Her Kids

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 7:06 AM
Kim Kardashian wants to make a change.
On Monday, the star sat down with TODAY and opened up about the impact she hopes her criminal justice reform work will have not just on the inmates she's helping, but also her children North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 22 months, and Psalm West, 6 months. In fact, Kardashian credits her little ones, who she shares with husband Kanye West, with inspiring her to use her platform to make a difference.
"When you become a mom, you become so protective," she told Jenna Bush Hager. "You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as a safe and as fair as possible."
Still on the topic of her prison reform advocacy, Kardashian, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, vowed that her work is far from over. "It's just been such a journey that I didn't ever imagine I would be on," she explained. "But I'm so glad that I am. And I just love that we've been able to just get a lot of work done and I just don't want to stop that."
The two also talked about Kardashian's recent efforts to halt Death Row inmate Rodney Reed's scheduled execution last week by the state of Texas. After new evidence cast doubts on the 51-year-old's 1996 conviction, the KKW Beauty founder and thousands of others across party lines mobilized to halt Reed's execution until the new findings had been properly considered.
Kardashian, who was with Reed when he learned that the execution had been put on hold indefinitely, said he was "extremely emotional" after hearing the news.
"When we got the news it was just this, like, overwhelming sigh of relief and hope," she recalled. "It was emotional. It was extremely emotional, and he said, ‘Praise Jesus'...I could just feel his soul when he said that."
