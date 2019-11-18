90 Day Fiancé Relationships Are Tested by Thrift Stores, Kids and Money

The slow march down the aisle continued for the couples at the center of 90 Day Fiancé season seven. And for some, the early days of the K-1 visa weren't so great. Take Robert and Anny.

Following their first night—Robert and his son young son Bryson share a bad, so Anny and Robert got to know each other more intimately in the living room—Anny asked Robert to take her to buy some clothes. She said she left many of her belongings behind so her sister could sell them and support their family. But when Robert took her to a consignment/secondhand store, Anny was not happy. At all.

"Rags," she said. "A lot of ugly rags." Anny thought Robert would take her to buy Chanel and Versace. "That's f—ked up," she said about where he took her instead.