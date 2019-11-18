Jessie J Promises This Stripped-Down Underwear Selfie Isn't a Calvin Klein Ad

Va va voom!

Jessie J isn't holding back. On Sunday, the singer stripped down to her Calvins for a cheeky selfie on Instagram. Standing in front of her mirror and wearing only a pair of gray high-cut panties, Jessie put her curves on display and modeled her favorite intimates from the celeb-favorite brand.

"Not an ad!" she wrote across the image on her Instagram Story. "But I am.. #inmycalvins."

This steamy snap comes two days after the "Bang Bang" singer posted another racy shot on the ‘Gram, where she is in what appears to be a coy pond surrounded by colorful fish. Posing on her hands and knees, her backside can be seen through her soaking wet dress. Naturally, she used two umbrella emojis for the caption.

Jessie's boyfriend Channing Tatum may be taking a break from Instagram right now, but he'd definitely like these images if he could. Back in August, the actor announced his social media hiatus with an honest post, writing, "I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I've been trying to get inspired and create again."