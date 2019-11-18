Harry Styles’ Viral Saturday Night Live Sketch Has Sara Lee Confused

Harry Styles made Sara Lee a viral sensation.

During his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the rockstar participated in a hilarious sketch where he played a guy who ran the Sara Lee Instagram. He was in some hot water at work, though, because he was mixing up his own Instagram with the brand's.

Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong played his bosses, who walked Styles through the comments he was posting through the brand's account. Up first were the sexual quips left on Nick Jonas' Instagram. "Wreck me daddy," one comment hilariously read. "Destroy me king," said another.

Things got even dirtier when Yang and Strong highlighted the captions Styles was writing for the brand's posts. One example they gave read, "Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community."

Clearly, these sexually charged captions are far from on-brand for a bread company, so it made for an unforgettable sketch—one that got #SaraLee trending on Twitter and prompted the singer's fans to flood Sara Lee's Instagram comments with quotes from the scene.