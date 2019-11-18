Watch John Mayer Put His Own Spin on Taylor's Swift's "Lover"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Trae Patton/NBC
Dear John, we'll forever and always be grateful for this.
On Sunday, John Mayer surprised Taylor Swift fans with an impromptu remix of her song "Lover" during an episode of his unofficial Instagram Live talk show Current Mood. Joined by Shawn Mendes, who appears on the newly-released "Lover" remix with Taylor, the "New Light" singer answered some questions—starting with his thoughts on their duet.
"Love the song," he began. "I really like the song. I get a little chuckle because she says, ‘We can keep the Christmas lights up ‘til January.' And I go, ‘You're insane. Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January.'"
Inspired by his answer, John broke into song and put his own twist on "Lover" for his viewers. "We can keep the Christmas lights up ‘til January," he sang into the camera. "And then about January 5th, we'll take the lights down. And then we'll put ‘em in a box and we'll label that box Christmas lights. Yeah, we'll put ‘em in the attic until next December."
John's "Lover" remix wasn't even the best part of the Instagram Live. Shawn's girlfriend Camila Cabello crashed the party! She posted tons of loving comments about her beau while the musicians talked, writing, "That's my boyfriend I LOVE HIM." Trying to get their attention, she wrote, "HELLO JOHN I LOVE THAT MAN." Finally, she asked the two to move things along so she could see her man: "Guys finish already so Shawn can take me on a DATE."
Then, she joined the Live from backstage the music video shoot for her new single "Living Proof," revealing that Shawn had visited her before and was a little intimidated by her male co-star. After being called out by Camila, the "In My Blood" singer shared his side of the story. "I was there, right?" he started. "It was all fine…Then, next thing I know, she's doing this dance scene with this guy. And he takes his shirt off. And he's super jacked, like shredded."
Before heading back to the shoot, the trio played a game of "Camila CaMendes, CaMendes Cabello, Cabello Cabela's Mendes," where they had to guess if a fact was about Shawn, Camila, Riverdale's Camila Mendes, or Cabela's Outside Superstore.
Ever the gracious host, John posted a snippet of the game's theme song on his Instagram with the hopes that it will get stuck in everyone's heads.
For Shawn's first question, John kept things simple with a fact that was clearly about his girlfriend: "Born in Cojimar, Cuba."
Then, things got a little T.M.I. for Camila's turn: "Once left their underwear at my recording studio." After considering all of the possibilities, the "Liar" singer knew that the answer had to be Shawn. There's got to be an interesting story behind that one...
