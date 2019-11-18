10 Pieces From Rachel Zoe's Janie and Jack Collection Your Kids Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday season is the perfect time for giving—and we're not just talking about gifts!

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe has put together an exclusive Janie and Jack collection that will benefit Baby2Baby, an organization that distributes basic necessities to children living in poverty.

"I feel so fortunate for the career that I have and it is endlessly rewarding to be able to give back, especially during the holiday season," Rachel shared with E! News exclusively.

The collection features chic dresses, suits, shoes and accessories for kids—all perfectly stylish and just in time for the holiday celebrations.

And if you need some extra help getting your kids all dressed up, Rachel's got you covered. "Find out what colors and fabrics are their favorites and include them in the process so they feel in control of their look," the celebrity stylist suggested. "If they love their sparkly dress or velvet suit and feel proud about helping to select it, they won't complain about putting it on!"

With so many adorable picks, like a fabulous jumpsuit or velveteen suit (two of Rachel's favorites!), your kids will look and feel like a million dollars. "It was really important to me to have items that all children would love and feel special in," Rachel revealed to us.